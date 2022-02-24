New Zealand rips India by 55 to jumpstart World Cup qualifiers bid

TOM Vodanovich wasted no time steering New Zealand to a dominating 101-46 trouncing of India in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers Thursday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Sydney Kings forward kickstarted the mauling as he ignited the Tall Blacks' early 25-3 assault to pour 18 of his 21 points in the 55-point rout.

Vodanovich shot 3-of-6 from deep, to go with four rebounds and three assists as New Zealand drew first blood in Group A.

Three more players scored in double figures with Ethan Rusbatch firing 18 points, Rob Loe adding 15, and Taylor Britt chiming in 11 for the Tall Blacks.

Former La Salle forward Taane Samuel also had a triumphant return to the Philippines with his five points and three boards in the victory.

New Zealand will be back in action on Sunday to play Gilas Pilipinas, while India will face the hosts on Friday.

Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon was the only player to notch in double digits for India with 10 points, as ex-NBA G League Ignite stud Princepal Singh got seven points and four rebounds in the loss.

