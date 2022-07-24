New Zealand battles back to beat Jordan, take Fiba Asia Cup bronze

TOHI Smith-Milner caught fire late to lead New Zealand to the bronze medal in the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup with an 83-75 win over Jordan on Sunday at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta.

The veteran forward drained three consecutive treys to push the Tall Blacks ahead, 75-68, before Taki Fahrensohn's dunk capped an 18-2 fourth-quarter assault that gave their side a 77-68 lead with 3:53 left to play.

Amin Abu Hawwas and Freddy Ibrahim tried to get the Falcons in it, but Taylor Britt and Flynn Cameron put the finishing touches in New Zealand's come-from-behind victory from 15 points down.

Smith-Milner drilled seven treys, four coming in the final canto, for his 25 points and three rebounds to lead the Tall Blacks in the third-place game.

Fahrensohn also poured in 19 points as Sam Timmins had 12 points and five boards as the Tall Blacks won their first medal of any color since the Oceania teams joined the continental tourney in 2017.

Abu Hawwas and Hashem Abbas both had 19 points to lead Jordan, while seasoned big man Zaid Abbas got 15 points and nine rebounds in the fourth-place finish.

