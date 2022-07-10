New Zealand ends Gilas dream run in Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup semifinals

GILAS Pilipinas' Cinderella run in the 2022 Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup ended at the hands of New Zealand, 21-13, bowing out of the semifinals Saturday in Singapore.

Nikau McCullough drained the game-clinching freebie with 3:40 to spare after Joseph Eriobu was whistled for an unsportsmanlike foul, relegating the Philippines to the bronze medal game.

Almond Vosotros paced Gilas with eight points as the Tall Blacks were just too big and too tough in this Final Four clash.

New Zealand was quick to pull away from Gilas, turning a close 6-4 affair into a 14-6 lead after a Zach Easthope bucket with 5:23 to play.

There just weren't any miracles for the Philippines this time, with McCullough pumping in eight points and Jayden Bezzant adding five in the win.

Eriobu and Samboy de Leon scored a pair for Gilas, which will try to finish at the podium against the loser of Australia versus China.

The scores:

NEW ZEALAND 21 -- McCullough 8, Bezzant 5, Kelman-Poto 4, Easthope 4.

PHILIPPINES 13 -- Vosotros 8, de Leon 2, Eriobu 2, Flores 1.

