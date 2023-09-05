COLUMN: Why Nenad Vucinic or Tim Cone are best Asiad options for Gilas

CHICAGO - With the 2023 Asian Games just 18 days away, and time ticking like a frantic, expiring shot clock, it's still a mystery as to who will coach Gilas Pilipinas in Hangzhou, China.

So, using multiple contacts as a shovel, I did a little digging.

The one name that keeps popping up is Nenad Vucinic, who is currently employed as a consultant for Meralco and has been overseeing the Bolts' practice the last nine days.

Vucinic makes sense.

If he's going to eventually take over Chot Reyes, now would be a good time to install him and allow the former NBL Coach of the Year to begin laying the groundwork for his system to be implemented and learned by our national players.

But the anticipated coronation of the 58-year old New Zealander from Serbia is just a faint whisper.

I tried to reach out to Vucinic hoping to get answers. Unfortunately, he likes media interviews the way an introvert likes social gatherings. As of posting time, though, a source revealed that "Nenad hasn't been told anything yet."

NO MARCHING ORDERS YET

Since the PBA and the Samahang Basketbol Ng Pilipinas (SBP) have already scheduled a press conference this Thursday, you'd think they would have informed Nenad by now.

Which led me to a twist to this tale.

"Malamang SMC coach yan," a source within the MVP Group who requested anonymity told SPIN.ph.

But who?

Jorge Gallent is doing a fine job with the Beermen but he doesn't have much coaching experience in the maze called international basketball.

I called Magnolia's Chito Victolero multiple times. He wasn't too eager to pick up the phone.

WHAT ABOUT TERRIFIC TIM?

Now we arrive at the next best option behind Vucinic: Tim Cone.

The Ginebra coach already said he isn't interested, but what if the marching orders come from upstairs, would he have the temerity to decline it considering he is very much invested in the national team program?

Besides, the China-bound team is headlined by Ginebra stars Justin Brownlee, Scottie Thompson and Japeth Aguilar. And even Jamie Malonzo if he recovers in time from the injury suffered in a bad fall in the game against China.

I know, Cone already said "if Chot goes, I go." But a good PR strategist can easily wash that away by using the "call of duty" mantra as a detergent.

A familiar name within the SMC camp which we haven't heard in a while also surfaced: Leo Austria.

"Fearless forecast yan," a veteran mediaman told me via text message.

Austria can make June Mar Fajardo perform at his best the way a ventriloquist pulls strings on a puppet to command an audience. Why not him?

The mystery deepens.