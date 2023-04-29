International NBA stars who could be in Manila for 2023 Fiba World Cup

NIKOLA Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Karl-Anthony Towns lead the international NBA players who could possibly play in the Philippines for the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup.

Jokic and Antetokounmpo, with two MVPs to their name which they won over the past four NBA seasons, could play in Manila after Serbia and Greece were bracketed in Groups B and C respectively following the draw ceremony on Saturday night at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The United States is expected to bring an all-NBA team when they play their games in the Philippines in Group C.

Jokic, playing for the Denver Nuggets, could see action at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum, while Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks could also be in line for a clash with Team USA since they are in the same group what will play at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Jokic and Antetokounmpo have been regulars in the national team including the 2019 World Cup in China.

Towns could also be making the trip to Manila if he pursues his plan to play for Dominican Republic in the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

In a podcast, Towns was quoted as saying that he wants to play for the Dominicana, the country where his mother originated and played for during the 2013 Fiba Americup before he was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2015.

That could spell trouble for Gilas Pilipinas, which will play the Dominican Republic on August 25 in the Group A opening matches.

Domantas Sabonis could also play in Manila if the Sacramento Kings big man opts to play for Lithuania, which is in Group D to see action at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Danilo Gallinari could also see action for Italy when they play against Gilas Pilipinas but that will depend on his recovery after the Boston Celtics cager suffered an ACL injury during last year’s Eurobasket.

Simone Fontecchio could also play for Italy following his stint with the nation in the 2022 Eurobasket and the Utah Jazz in the NBA season.

Angolan cager Bruno Fernando of the Houston Rockets could also play for his mother country against Gilas Pilipinas if he chooses to.

Los Angeles Lakers big man Wenyan Gabriel is from South Sudan, which will play in Group B, but has yet to play for the national team.

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic is from Montenegro, playing in Group D, but the last time he saw action for his country was the 2017 Eurobasket.