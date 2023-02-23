LOOK: NBA great Carmelo Anthony in town for Fiba event

NBA great Carmelo Anthony blew into town late Wednesday night to grace the FIBA World Cup Global Ambassador Presentation.

Photos of Anthony and his entourage arriving in the country, and later on making visits at Intramuros and Rizal Park were all over social media on Thursday - a day before the FIBA event.

A top Filipino basketball official confirmed Anthony is the third FIBA Global Ambassador for this year's World Cup, saying the official announcement will not be be made until noon on Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Retired NBA players Pau Gasol and Luis Scola are the two other Global Ambassadors earlier named for the World Cup.

The 38-year-old Anthony won three Olympic gold medals with Team USA during the 2008 Beijing, 2012 London, and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. He also owned an Olynpic bronze when he first became part of the US team in the 2004 Athens Games

Anthony retired from international competitions in 2016 as the all-time leading scorer, rebounder, field goals made, and gamed played in the history of Team USA.