JUST a word of caution for anyone dreaming of representing Gilas Pilipinas in the 2023 Fiba World Cup: coach Tab Baldwin means business.

And that means that whoever is daring enough to wear those national tri-colors must be prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice in order to help the team be at its best in two years' time.

"I've been blessed to coach five different national teams and I've seen in countries the passion for the flag and I've seen discussions around bleeding black, bleeding red, bleeding blue. And here, we talk about bleeding blue. I think oftentimes in today's world more and more, we tend to say the right things, but I'm not sure that we live in it," he said.

"I think this is something that has to become uncompromising for our players. Any player that wants to come into the Gilas program has got to understand that everything is secondary to that. And if it's not, then don't come. Honestly, don't come."

Continue reading below ↓

Baldwin is determined to deliver results for the Philippines when it jointly hosts the global hoops tilt with Japan and Indonesia in 2023.

Part of that is the pressure to improve the country's standing after finishing dead last among 32 nations in the 2019 event in China.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

And the American-Kiwi mentor knows that for Gilas to be able to make that dent in the world stage, every single member of that national team which will be part of the delegation in the 2023 Fiba World Cup must be fully in sync to be able to take down some of the world's best.

It was a formula that has worked for Baldwin in the past, most notably when he led the New Zealand national team to the semifinals in the 2002 Fiba World Championship. The Tall Blacks were the tourney's biggest surprise and finished a historic fourth place in the meet.

Continue reading below ↓

He has also delivered considerable success when he handled the national teams for Lebanon, where he steered the Cedars to the 2010 Fiba Asia Stankovic Cup, and for Jordan, when the Falcons settled for a silver medal finish in the 2011 Fiba Asia Championship in Wuhan.

Learning from experience, Baldwin expects nothing less from the Filipinos in this buildup.

"If you can't put your country, your country and your flag first, you're not going to do what it takes for this team to be successful in the most difficult of tournaments in the World Cup. And this is our clearest pathway to the Olympics," he said.

Gilas Pilpinas PHOTO: fiba.basketball

Continue reading below ↓

The Philippines has never sent a men's basketball team to the Summer Games since the 1972 Munich Olympics, where the team, led by Bogs Adornado, Jimmy Mariano, and Freddie Webb, placed 13th.

Currently, the Gilas program only has nine players under contract, all of whom were special PBA draftees, namely Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, Allyn Bulanadi, Matt and Mike Nieto, Jordan Heading, William Navarro, Jaydee Tungcab, and Tzaddy Rangel.

All the other players, like Dwight Ramos, Justine Baltazar, and naturalized player Ange Kouame, secured clearances from their respective schools.

Baldwin expects his wards to give it all from the Asian qualifiers where it is grouped with New Zealand, Korea, and India, to the tournaments set in 2022 like the Fiba Asia Cup, the Southeast Asian Games, and the Asian Games.

"As we've seen with Hidilyn [Diaz], there's nothing more important than raising that flag in the Olympics. So the opportunity to even think about doing that starts with the passion of the individual player," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

"If you're not gonna bleed for your country, if you're not gonna bleed for your teammates and your flag, don't show up."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.