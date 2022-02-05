MVP on Gilas situation: ‘Everybody's to blame, even myself’

SAMAHANG Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan came to the defense of Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes and took responsibility for the mess that the program has found itself in for the past week.

"If we start the blame game, di ba kasama rin [yung COVID-19 pandemic] doon? Dalawang taon, walang nangyari, walang nag-iisip. Everybody's to blame, even myself. Wala kaming ginawa over that course," he told The Chiefs on Friday.

Pangilinan shed light on the sudden exit of Tab Baldwin from the program and clarified that the American-New Zealander did not resign but stepped aside.

"Over the holidays, Tab was in the States, in Florida, because his brother was sick so he had to be with him for that reason. And when he got back sometime in middle to late-January, we have been talking with him about when does Ateneo will start to train and we're working out the details," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

"Of course with Tab, we started to talk about Gilas because if you recall, the Basketball World Cup is scheduled to be held here in August next year. So we only have about 18 months or so. I was quizzing him about what preparations are we making in respect of forming the team and suggested to him that maybe we should work back an ideal pool of players that could be candidates for the 2023 team and work back to February or March."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Pangilinan continued: "This is my recollection, that he said that on reflection, it might be good for him to stay with Ateneo, and for SBP to nominate a coach for Gilas."

Although Baldwin felt that it was better for him to take a step back in the seniors team, he stressed that he's still willing to help Gilas while performing his duties for the Blue Eagles, who are preparing for the UAAP Season 84 expected to start in March.

Continue reading below ↓

"He said he would help and that's when the name of Chot emerged in that conversation," Pangilinan recalled.

"Right after that, I spoke with the folks at SBP with Al Panlilio and with Ricky Vargas. This new development here and we need to talk whether you guys are agreeable to having Chot as the returning coach. That's the genesis of this development and I know na nakukulayan ng comments pero it does not have a worth to this particular event."

Continue reading below ↓

Tab Baldwin is focusing on the Ateneo Blue Eagles' UAAP title defense.

Pangilinan also said that even before the coaching change, the Gilas program was already facing a dilemma with some of its players from last year's lineup taking their act overseas while those in its pool are sitting idle and are aching to get back on the court.

"Japan has been taking players away from us. Yung mga players, anong ginagawa dito? These guys are built to race, to run, to compete. They've been lying fallow for more than a year so I can sympathize, why I wouldn't want to play elsewhere and earn money?," Pangilinan rued.

"We have that problem regardless of who the coach will be. I know that there's February window that we have to deal with, but even in my discussions with Tab sometime in late-January, there was an issue outstanding of sinong players ang available? Because there are a number of Gilas players in the past under him who have signified their intention that they would, most of them have been drafted in the PBA, and gusto na nila maglaro sa PBA. So that issue is a constant regardless of who the coach is. We'll still have that issue if Tab remained because he lost people in Japan and he'll lose people in the PBA."

Continue reading below ↓

That's where the insertion of Reyes offered a glimmer of solution for the SBP as enlisting the core of TNT would enable Gilas to have a semblance of a system and only integrate the current pool members led by Dwight Ramos, Juan Gomez de Liano, and naturalized player Ange Kouame in preparation for the February games.

"So we have to start all over again. We have to scramble and part of the process is getting players trained up for that. The advantage of having Chot, if I may say that, he'll probably use the core players of TNT to reinforce the Gilas team that will compete in the February window, which is about three weeks away," he said.

"We will have to deploy easily accessible PBA players. Maybe hopefully the San Miguel group would help and we can have a combination of the best of what Tab had in the past and what the PBA players could lend to us."

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.