MVP Schroder heads guard-heavy World Cup All-Star Five

DENNIS Schroder as expected headed the guard-heavy All-Star Five of the just-concluded FIBA World Cup.

Schroder steered Germany to its first-ever championship in the quadrennial meet following an 83-77 win over Serbia in Sunday's finale at the Mall of Asiad Arena.

The 31-year-old newly-acquired playmaker of the Toronto Raptors finished with a game-high 27 points in the historic night witnessed by a live audience of 12,022.

He was eventually named the Tissot MVP of the tournament and made it to the tournament First Team.

Schroder is joined by Bogdan Bogdanovic (Serbia), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Canada), Anthony Edwards (Team USA), and Luka Doncic (Slovenia).

Meanwhile, Luca Banchi was hailed Best Coach for leading World Cup debutant Latvia to a fighting fifth-place finish despite missing big man Kristaps Porzingis.

Franz Wagner also of gold medal winner Germany leads the All-Second Team along with Nikola Milutinov (Serbia), new World Cup assists record holder Arturs Zagars (Latvia), Jonas Valanciunas (Lithuania), and Simone Fontecchio (Italy).

Controversial forward Dillon Brooks of Canada was named Best Defensive Player, while Josh Giddey of Australia was the first-ever recipient of the Wanda Rising Star Award

