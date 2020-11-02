Munzon, Pasaol and Co. take on world's best 3x3 teams in Doha Masters

DOMINANT as Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, and Co. were in the recently concluded 2020 Chooks-to-Go President's Cup presented by TM, they can expect stiff competition when they return to the international stage later this month.

Carrying the name Manila Chooks, the team will be in for an uphill battle when it gets to Qatar for the 2020 Fiba 3x3 World Tour Doha Masters come November 20 and 21.



The team, which also has Santi Santillan and Troy Rike, is bracing for the challenge of taking on four of the top five 3x3 teams worldwide, and seven of the top 15 in hopes of qualifying for the 2020 Fiba 3x3 World Tour Jeddah Final on December 11 and 12.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Top-ranked Liman of Serbia banners the list, bringing in world No. 3 Stefan Kojic, No. 4 Mihailo Vasic, No. 6 Aleksandar Ratkov, and No. 11 Maksim Kovacevic.

Not far behind is No. 3 Riga of Latvia led by world No. 2 Nauris Miezis, No. 5 Karlis Lasmanis, No. 12 Agnis Cavars, and No. 13 Edgars Krumins.

Fourth-ranked NY Harlem of the United States will be powered by No. 9 Dominique Jones, No. 22 Marcel Esonwune, No. 23 Kidani Brutus, and No. 37 David Seagers, while fellow American side Princeton, ranked fifth, will be banking on No. 16 Robbie Hummel, No. 17 Kareem Maddox, No. 18 Damon Huffman, and No. 31 Craig Moore.

Also among the tough contenders in the 14-team tilt are world No. 10 Ub of Serbia, No. 14 Lausanne of Switzerland, and No. 15 Jeddah of Saudi Arabia.

Groupings for the Doha Masters are yet to be released, but Manila Chooks will have to finish better than fifth place to be able to book its ticket to the World Tour Final in Saudi Arabia.

Munzon and Pasaol spearheaded the squad, then known as Family's Brand Sardines Zamboanga City, to four championships in five legs of the local professional 3x3 league, including in the Grand Finals where it took home the P1 million cash prize.

___

