Moying Martelino honored by SBP for nine years of service as consultant

FORMER Asian Basketball Confederation secretary-general Mauricio “Moying” Martelino was honored last week by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas for his service as senior consultant for nine years.

SBP, preparing to co-host the Fiba Basketball World Cup in 2023, gave Martelino a plaque of appreciation after working with the federation from 2011 to 2020.

Martelino held the position of secretary general of the Basketball Association of the Philippines, the national sports association which had Fiba recognition until 2007 when the SBO was formed.

From 1991 to 98 Martelino was also secretary general of the ABC, the continental governing body for basketball before Fiba Asia.

A former bowling official, Martelino also became involved in volleyball with the V-League before being tapped by SBP.

