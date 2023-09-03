Montenegro exits World Cup on a high after win over Greece

MONTENEGRO had the last say in its closing salvo against Greece, 73-69, and finished its 2023 Fiba World Cup campaign on a high in Manila on Sunday.

Even with limited minutes, Nikola Vucevic still proved to be the go-to Montenegrin in scoring with 19 points.

The Greeks trailed by single digis for the most part, but their tournament-long offensive woes held them back from capitalizing on several breaks of the match.

Losing veteran ace Manos Chatzidakis with five fouls and an ankle sprain in the third frame did not help Greece's cause, but the European side did come alive with two minutes of play left and even trimmed the lead to four.

Vucevic responded with six unanswered points of his own, shortly before a 6-0 Greek counter-run with 16 seconds left in regulation.

In the end, time ran out on a spirited Greek fightback as the Montenegrins held on to a hard-earned closing triumph in the global showpiece.

