Tautuaa lists what kind of game Gilas 3x3 has to play to compete in Fiba OQT

MO Tautuaa has always fancied himself wearing the Gilas Pilipinas jersey.

Though he thoroughly enjoyed his time for the national team in the 2015 Jones Cup and happily won the gold medal in the men's 3x3 competitions in the 30th Southeast Asian Games, the experience has always left the Fil-Tongan wanting for more.

That's why when the San Miguel center got a callup to play for the Fiba 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament, he wasted no time saying he's in.

"I received a two-part text message to invite me to the team. But even before I received the second part of the invitation, I already replied that I wanted to come," he said.

Tautuaa had no hesitations and he's not regretting his decision one bit, especially with Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 chasing the ultimate dream of playing in the maiden 3x3 competitions in the Tokyo Olympics.

But he acknowledges that winning in the Southeast Asian level, where he won the gold with CJ Perez, Chris Newsome, and Jason Perkins, is far more different in making a name for himself in the world stage.

"This is going to be the first time we played against this caliber, this level, me and CJ," he said of his Beermen peer who will be with him in this journey together with the country's top-ranked 3x3 players Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol.

PHOTO: SBP

Pool members Santi Santillan and Karl Dehesa are also no strangers to this level with them playing in the pro circuit before.

That's why Tautuaa cherished the week-long training camp the team had at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba as the national team focused on the finer things of their gameplan.

"You can't just be fast, you also have to be strong. But you can't just be strong, you also need to shoot or post up in 3x3," said the 6-foot-8 slotman. "I feel I can dabble with all those areas, not at the highest level, but good enough to where the defense will respect me wherever I am on the floor."

Those learnings should come in handy for Tautuaa as Gilas 3x3 faces a tough climb in Graz, Austria from May 26 to 30 against Pool C foes Slovenia, France, Dominican Republic, and Qatar.

More than anything, though, Tautuaa is intent on hoisting that Philippine flag high and proud in the OQT, while in the process earning a historic berth to the quadrennial meet.

"We want to win and we got that Filipino brand," he said. "We’re not going to back down to anybody. We’re going to go there and see what we can do."

