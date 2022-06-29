Gilas Women fire blanks vs Samoa to fall short of Division A promotion

GILAS Pilipinas Women picked the wrong time to have an offday from rainbow country and saw its Division A promotion dreams crumble into pieces.

Gilas Pilipinas Women vs Samoa semis recap

The Philippines suffered a shock 88-73 defeat to Samoa in the semifinals of the 2022 Fiba Under-16 Women's Asian Championship Division B Wednesday at Prince Hamza Hall in Amman.

Undefeated in the first three games, the Filipinos fired blanks from the early goings of the game as they found themselves staring at a 48-25 second quarter deficit which grew to its biggest at 27, 59-32 as they shot a horrendous 27.5-percent from the field in the first half.

Gilas Women tried to mount a spirited run in the fourth quarter, with Kristan Geyl Yumul putting the Philippines within 13, 74-61, but Samoa just had the timely responses to quell the rally.

Naomi Panganiban led the Philippines with 15 points, four steals, three assists, and two rebounds in the losing effort.

Continue reading below ↓

Yumul also shot only 3-of-15 from distance for her 13 points, five steals, three boards, and two assists, as Ava Fajardo collected 14 points, four rebounds, two dimes, and two steals.

Gabby Ramos had a tough outing in the defeat with her eight points on 4-of-11 shooting clip, to go with her eight rebounds, four steals, and two assists.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Shooting 36-percent from deep in its first three games, Gilas Women only made nine of its 41 shots from beyond the arc for a measly 21-percent.

The tough defeat puts an end to the Filipinos' goals of competing in the top-tier of the continent come 2024, although there's still a bronze medal game on Thursday that could serve as a bit of a consolation where they face the loser of the match between Lebanon and Syria.

Continue reading below ↓

Kira-May Filemu was just unstoppable for Samoa, setting a new Fiba Under-16 record for scoring with her monster double-double effort of 36 points, 15 rebounds, and four assists, besting Yumul's previous record of 33 points against Syria in the preliminaries.

Azaleeah Oloapu added 18 points, 19 boards, and seven assists, while Sienna Tutani contributed a triple-double with her 11 points, 18 rebounds, and 10 dimes in the win.

It was a complete role reversal with the Samoans gaining a measure of revenge after tasting a 94-65 rout to the Philippines last Sunday in the group stages.

The Scores:

SAMOA 88 -- Filemu 36, Oloapu 18, Tutani 11, Manumaleuga 9, Keresoma 6, Hiko 4, Gasu 2, Talosaga 2, Brown 0, Kiliva 0, Hogben 0, Walshe 0.

PHILIPPINES 70 -- Panganiban 15, Fajardo 14, Yumul 13, Ramos 8, Nolasco 8, Lopez 6, Patricio 4, Villarin 3, Medina 2, Elson 0, Nair 0.

Continue reading below ↓

Quarters: 25-18, 53-30, 72-53, 88-70.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.