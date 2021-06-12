Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Bucks scouts taking a look at Ange Kouame

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago

    GILAS Pilipinas naturalized player Ange Kouame has been on the radar of the Milwaukee Bucks.

    The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) disclosed about how the Bucks have expressed interest in acquiring the services of the 6-foot-10 Kouame.

    “While we know that Ange is not at that level now, we also know that the Milwaukee Bucks have scouts watching him,” admitted Gilas Pilipinas Men Program Director Tab Baldwin.

    “We know the potential is there, but potential takes time to evolve and be realized with a lot of hard work and Ange has never been afraid of putting in that hard work.”

