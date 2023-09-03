Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sun, Sep 3
    Jordan falls to Mexico to end World Cup winless, worst-placed Asian team

    Another RHJ all-around game not enough
    by Karlo Sacamos
    3 hours ago
    Gabriel Giron Mexico vs Jordan
    Gabriel Giron leads Mexico's balanced attack.
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    JORDAN ended up as the worst-placed Asian team in the 2023 Fiba World Cup after finishing its campaign winless with a 93-80 loss to Mexico on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

    Mexico vs Jordan recap Fiba Basketball World Cup 2023

    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson sustained his all-around play, pouring in 26 points, 10 assists, and two rebound shy of a triple-double, but his numbers weren’t enough to lead his country to a win in their last classification-round game.

    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson Mexico vs Jordan

    Jordan ended its stint with a 0-5 record and a -106 point difference, momentarily ranking last among the six Asian teams in the tournament, behind Iran, which wound up also winless in five games with a -98 PD after an 81-73 loss to Lebanon also on Saturday night.

    Gabriel Giron fired 21 points, built around four triples, to lead five teammates who scored in double digits for the Mexicans, who finished the World Cup with a 2-3 record and a -57 point difference.

