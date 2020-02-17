Matthew Wright plots Gilas return as he picks club over country - for now

MATTHEW Wright expects to soon work with the future of Philippine basketball as he sits out the first window of qualifiers for the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup.

"That's fine. I'll see those guys in the next window. Let those guys put the jersey on and represent the country," he said.

Wright had to beg off from Gilas Pilipinas duty due to an ankle injury as he works his way back to form for the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

The Fil-Canadian sniper also believes that his body is not yet ready to get back to full grind, noting: "My body's just not ready."

'I'd love to do it and I'm still gonna be in the pool. But I talked to (program director) Tab (Baldwin) already and he understands. It's just my body's not 100 percent. I got to put that first," he continued.

Wright said he wants to prioritize his responsibilities with his mother ballclub Phoenix for the upcoming season, especially with the team still waiting for the lifting of Calvin Abueva's ban.

The Fuel Masters are looking to make a return trip to the semifinals after a breakthrough in the all-Filipino conference last year and being denied of the same feat in the import-laden conferences.

"I wanna also help the Phoenix guys this season," he said. "There's a lot of things, a lot of factors, but first and foremost, my body's not ready yet for that extra grind in secondary practices after my primary practice so I'm gonna sit out this window."

Wright, however, remains confident that as young as the remaining guys in the pool are, those players are ready to pick up the slack for their seniors.

"I'm sure those guys are just as talented and as ready to compete. I'm not worried and I don't think anybody should be either," he said. "The Philippines is still in great hands with these batch of college guys. I went to see their practices and they look very good and they look focused, and coach Tab's definitely doing a good job. Regardless of who he has, he's gonna make it work."

