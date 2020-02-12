Matthew Wright ankle injury forced him to beg off from Gilas pool

MATTHEW Wright begged off from the Gilas Pilipinas pool for the first window of the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers owing to an ankle injury.

After missing a week of practice, Wright showed up on Wednesday night during Gilas practice to formally beg off from the 24-man pool in a talk with team manager Gabby Cui and program director Tab Baldwin.

“Matthew pulled out because there's something wrong with his ankle. He came by actually and talked to coach Tab and said that he wanted to join but unfortunately he has to rehab his ankle so he won’t be able to make it,” said Cui.

Cui said late addition Javee Mocon will fill Wright's spot in the pool.

“Fortunately we have Javee Mocon here, he stepped up and he’s willing to help the team,” Cui explained.

Wright, who played for Gilas in the Fiba Asia Cup, Jones Cup and the last Southeast Asian Games, is still willing to help the young team in any way he can, especially with the PBA season is still a month away.