Matt Nieto sprain dampens solid showing for Gilas against Thais

MATT Nieto sprained his left foot in the third quarter of Gilas Pilipinas' duel against Thailand on Monday in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Manama.

The Ateneo guard inadvertently stepped on the foot of Thai big man Chanatip Jakrawan on a drive at the 7:06 mark of the frame and was wincing in pain on the floor.

He had to be carried back to the Philippine bench as he is likely ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Nieto was actually having a good game, scoring 12 points on a 6-of-8 shooting from the field, to go with two assists in his 14 minutes on the floor.

Gilas was ahead, 75-52, heading into the fourth period.

