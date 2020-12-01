Matt Nieto glad to see local college stars make sacrifice, accept Gilas roles

GILAS Pilipinas securing a two-game sweep of Thailand in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers partly alleviates the pain for Matt Nieto as the Philippines exits the Manama bubble unscathed.

"I'm happy that everybody stepped up," he said a day after the Nationals' 93-69 victory over the Thais.

Nieto had to exit early after spraining his left ankle at the 7:06 mark of the third frame as he inadvertently stepped on the foot of Chanatip Jakrawan on a drive.

That spelled the end of his run in the game, a bummer considering he has already tallied 12 points on a 6-of-8 shooting, alongside two assists in his 14 minutes in the floor as a starter.

Yet his absence hardly impacted the game's outcome, with Juan Gomez de Liano and Dwight Ramos picking up the playmaking chores as Gilas coasted to a 24-point rout.

Nieto, for his part, couldn't be more overjoyed.

"Expected naman yun kasi we all are trusted by our coaches. Kaya nga kami nandito sa window na ito 'cause if somebody was down, we do double effort to bring back kung ano yung nawala sa court," he said.

His left foot remains swollen, although he's bound to undergo therapy sessions once Gilas returns. The Philippine team flies back from Bahrain on Tuesday evening.

Still, the Manama trip couldn't be any better for the young Gilas crew.

And the injury to the 6-foot-1 court general only showed the resolve the cadets had, that though they may be the stars and rivals in their respective teams in college, once they wear the national tri-colors, they're all on the same side.

"Siguro this says lang that our team really relies on each other at lahat kami sisikat on our own different ways," he said.

"We'll sacrifice everything just for the win. If kailangan mong i-sacrifice ang scoring mo for the sake of the team, no questions asked and everyone in the team would do it. And I'm just proud kasi yun yung lagi kong sinasabi sa team ever since nag-bubble kami, that we have to accept our roles in the team. Kahit star players kayo sa respective teams niyo, kung ano ang role niyo dito, you have to embrace it and I'm just super proud that our team responded well to that."

