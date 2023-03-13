Mason Amos tries to play like this former Gilas stretch big man

MASON Amos has shown he can be Gilas Pilipinas’ next great stretch big man, flashing his long-range shooting accuracy in his seniors’ debut in the last window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

But don’t think the 6-foot-7 Filipino-Australian teenager is afraid to mix it up down low.

“I’m from Australia, so it’s really physical down there,” the Brisbane State product said. “A lot of different physical sports like rugby and stuff, too. I used to try all of them, so being physical is something I don’t really mind. It’s part of the game, too.”

After introducing his inside-outside game in the youth level at the Fiba Under-18 Asian Championship last August in Iran, the 18-year-old big man got a shot at the men’s team after being named to the 24-man pool in the home qualifiers last month.

And with key big men unavailable for the window, the prized Ateneo recruit suddenly found himself making both teams.

“Being a part of the Gilas pool, I’m shocked that I’ve made it this far and I’ve been given the opportunity to have a Gilas stint in this window,” he said.

Amos wasted no time repaying the call-up, firing 13 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting in less than nine minutes against Lebanon, scoring all but two of his output in the third quarter where he made all of his three three-point attempts.

Amos, though, played less than five minutes and missed his two three-point shots against Jordan as Gilas turned to a small lineup.

Still, Amos is sticking to his strength.

“I’ve always been a shooter,” he said. “It’s been my main thing. Really stretching the floor is the way I like to play. And being simple, fundamental, that’s how I play the game of basketball. I feel as though I just let the ball come to me and just play as a team.”

Mason Amos' idols

Asked who his idols are, Amos initially rattled off his two Gilas pool teammates in June Mar Fajardo and Japeth Aguilar.

But the one he patterns his game after is a Gilas stretch big man predecessor – Ranidel de Ocampo.

“I try and trace my game around him because I play similar to him,” Amos bared. “Growing up, watching Gilas, RDO was one of the people I used to watch, because he used to pick-and-pop, just really the things I try to build around.”

In the NBA, another veteran stretch big man in Kevin Love is someone Amos also tries to emulate.

“The way they play, I play similar to them, just a pick-and-pop game, playing in and out,” he said.

And after his impressive Gilas seniors debut, expect Amos to carry that over when he makes his Blue Eagles debut in the UAAP, eager to live up to the hype.

“I’m not really worried about it. I just focus on what I can do on the court and that’s put the ball in the basket and helping the team.”