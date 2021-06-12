Mascarinas blames SBP, PBA for Gilas debacle in OQT

RONALD Mascarinas of Chooks To Go Pilipinas 3x3 blasted the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) for the poor performance of the national team in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Graz, Austria.

Mascarinas said in a press conference expressed disappointment over the showing of the Philippine squad which he said was ill-prepared for the competition and “doomed from the very start.”

The Philippines, represented by CJ Perez, Joshua Munzon, Mo Tautuaa, Santi Santillan and Alvin Pasaol, finished dead last in the 20-team field after losing all four games.

“I will not sugarcoat this. I was really disappointed. Sobrang napakalaking kahihiyan ang binigay nila sa ating bayan,” said Mascarinas.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Mascarinas also said the company was not included in the preparation of the OQT despite bankrolling the 3x3 national team in previous years.

The domestic 3x3 league boss also put the blame on the SBP for not preparing the team enough for the OQT, saying the squad didn’t have enough practice time and didn’t play tune-up matches before the actual competition.

Continue reading below ↓

“In terms of effort, hindi naman nagkulang. We saw a promise na dito (sa 3x3), we have a better chance. At the end of the day, sinarili ng SBP and PBA na sila na ang magpapadala doon.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"But I have nothing against that if they have good intentions. The best players in the country are in the PBA but inako nila, they did not involve us as if we did not exist.”

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Continue reading below ↓

“Tapos kukunin nila but they don’t show importance. Hindi mahalaga sa kanila. Nagte-training na months before ang 5-on-5 natin for a tournament. May ang OQT natin. May din sila nag-umpisa mag-ensayo. Ano ang aasahan mo? Sobrang nakakalungkot because nagmukha tayong mga tanga doon sa OQT,” Mascarinas said.

“Bakit hindi nila tinrabaho? The team was doomed from the very start. Paano ka magpapadala sa Olympic Qualifying Tournament ‘yung isang team na hindi man lang nakapaglaro in a single tournament," said Mascarinas.

Mascarinas hopes for change as the company looks forward to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“We are a basketball country. Pinadala natin doon, parang hindi marunong ng 3x3. Pumunta doon para maglaro ng 1-on-1. It’s a big humiliation to our country and I hope the federation, wag niyo na ulitin ‘yan. Sobrang kahihiyan ang ginawa niyo sa bayan natin,” said Mascarinas.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

After all the issues that marred Gilas 3x3 in the lead-up to the OQT, Mascarinas said he bo longer intends to work hand-in-hand with the SBP in relation to the 3x3 program.

Continue reading below ↓

“Nakakalungkot na the intention to give pride to our country is sorely missing. Unless they change their ways, wala akong nakikitang sense in working with those kinds of personalities right now," he said.

“Basically, the issue was credit na dapat pasalamatan ang SBP, pasalamatan si Boss Al [Panlilio], etc. Sa akin, I will say thank you, I will credit people who worked for it. But wag nyo akong sabihan na magpasalamat ako sa ganitong tao, sa ganyan, lumuhod ako.

"I don’t want to lie in front of the public na I’ll give credit to somebody na kahit isang daliri never lifted a finger to help the sport tapos gusto mo in public, magpasalamat ako. No way,” added Mascarinas.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.