Mark Dickel named interim Gilas coach for Fiba Asia Cup qualifier

THE Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) officially named Mark Dickel as Gilas Pilipinas coach for the opening window of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

The appointment would be on an interim basis although the two-time Olympian and current TnT Katropa coach is already expected to hit the ground running in time for the first window of the meet set Feb. 20-23.

Dickel will draw the Gilas final roster from the 24-man pool composed of PBA and amateur standouts who will play at home against Thailand on Feb 20 and battle Indonesia at the Britama Arena in Jakarta on Feb. 23.

The SBP however, intends to announce a full-time head coach by the second window of the Asia Cup qualifiers by November this year.

"In his short stint in the Philippines, coach Mark Dickel has performed creditably well," said SBP chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan.

Dickel steered the Katropa to the PBA playoffs in all three conferences last year, including a finals stint in the Commissioner's Cup.