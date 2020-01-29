Dickel says Gilas work started weeks ahead of confirmation as interim coach

MARK Dickel acknowledges the huge task he has at hand after being named as the interim head coach of Gilas Pilipinas.

But this early, the Aussie-Kiwi mentor only feels glee as he takes on his brand new challenge, at least for the February window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

"It's a huge honor and I'm excited. It's a big responsibility to help represent such a passionate country," he told SPIN.ph.

This is easily Dickel's biggest break, with the 43-year-old being a part of TNT KaTropa as an active consultant in the past season.

He also previously handled the Albanian national team from 2010 to 2011.

But rather than be overwhelmed with the responsibilities vested on him, Dickel is looking to meet the challenge head on and prove that he is worthy of the trust the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) brass has on him.

"For me, it's just another step forward in my journey," said Dickel, a two-time Olympian who represented New Zealand in the 2000 Sydney and 2004 Athens Olympics.

"I hope to repay the faith that boss Manny V. Pangilinan and boss Al Panlilio have shown in me."

Yet Dickel has dove head-on to the job even before the formal announcement on Wednesday, with him discussing with program director Tab Baldwin on the plans for the February games against Thailand and Indonesia.

"For me, the work started weeks ago in preparation for this opportunity, watching the opponents we are playing and working on who we might have playing on Gilas," he said.

Dickel hopes to start buckling down to work with the new Gilas pool come next week, giving him less than three weeks to prepare for the first series of games.