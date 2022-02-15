Marc Pingris looks at Robert Bolick as the next Gilas leader

IT didn't take long for Marc Pingris to see who could be the next leader of Gilas Pilipinas - and the heir apparent to the role he fulfilled back in his playing days.

The new national team assistant coach namechecked Robert Bolick as someone who impressed him the most, not only for his skills on the court but also his dedication for flying the country's flag high and proud.

"Sobra kasi niyang sipag," he shared to the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday. "Sabi niya ito ang pangarap ko, na maglaro dito sa Gilas. At nakita ng mga mata ko kahapon na maaga siya at nagwo-workout agad siya."

Pingris was able to play against Bolick at the tailend of his PBA career that he even had the chance to give the young guard advice after the former San Beda star suffered an ACL injury back in 2019.

"Nung na-injure siya dati, sobrang down niya. Tinawagan ko at tinext ko siya at kinwento ko na ako din, napagdaanan ko yun, twice pa sa same knee," the former Purefoods star said.

"Kaya sabi ko, kung gusto mong bumalik, hardwork lang, puso lang. Hindi ka gagaling, hindi ka makakabalik pag nandyan ka lang sa bahay mo. May mga araw na mafe-feel mo na sobrang ayaw mo magtrabaho, but yun ang unang una mong dapat labanan."

Pingris, though, was still left in awe with how driven the NorthPort guard is to play for Gilas. The two met at the Moro Lorenzo Sports Center before the team's calltime and immediately started to get some shots up even before coach Chot Reyes blew his whistle to signal the start of the practice.

Bolick certainly fits the bill, but Pingris reminded him that leadership isn't demanded but rather earned.

And it's up to the 26-year-old to not just own to the role but really make an effort to build connections with his Gilas peers - much like what guys like Pingris, Jimmy Alapag, and Gabe Norwood had done in the past.

The former PBA star also cited lessons he learned from former San Miguel teammate Danny Ildefonso.

"Ang sarap sa feeling kasi yun ang ginawa ni Danny Ildefonso sa akin nung naging teammate ko siya. Sinabihan niya ako na, 'In 10 to 20 years, nasaan ka?' Yun ang natutunan ko sa mentors ko dati at yun ang shine-share ko kila Bolick, Thirdy [Ravena], [Lebron] Lopez," he said.

"Kung gusto mong maging leader, kailangan kang bumuo ng relationship sa mga teammates mo kasi di makikinig sa 'yo yang mga yan kung wala kang relasyon sa kanila. Di ka nila titignan na leader kung wala kang relasyon sa kanila. Maliit na bagay yun, pero malaki ang magagawang impact sa buhay natin."

Gilas Pilipinas is bracing for a tough road to the February window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers with less than two weeks to prepare for games against Group A peers Korea (two), New Zealand, and India.

But no matter how brutal the schedule is, Pingris reminded Bolick and Co. that when you wear the tri-color, you're not playing for yourself but for country.

"Win or lose, ang nire-represent namin yung bayan natin. Naglaro kami para sa Pilipinas, hindi yung pangalan sa likod," he said.

