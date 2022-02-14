Pingris on accepting Gilas job: 'Baliw na yung tatanggi diyan'

MARC Pingris finally joined Gilas Pilipinas as part of its coaching staff.

Marc Pingris as Gilas assistant coach

The retired PBA great came on board as one of the deputies of coach Chot Reyes for the national team preparing for the opening window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifiers after handling some personal matters over the weekened.

Pingris, 40, underwent a two-day quarantine and swab testing prior to linking up with the rest of the Gilas members in their training camp at the Moro Lorenzo gym.

“Mag-a-asssist lang sa mga bigs and at the same time, will share my experience as a Gilas player before,” said the veteran forward who officially retired last December with Magnolia.

Pingris disclosed Reyes called him up and broached the idea of joining his coaching staff day after he was officially announced as replacement for Tab Baldwin as national team mentor.

“Gusto niya (Reyes) nga raw akong kunin,” Pingris recalled about the coaching staff offer.

“So ako, siyempre naman. Baliw na yung tatanggi diyan.”

Pingris and Reyes go a long way during their time together with Gilas, a partnership that saw the national team finished runner up in the 2013 FIBA Asia Men’s Championship – highlighted by that memorable 83-76 semifinal win over South Korea - and earned a berth in the 2014 FIBA World Cup.

Other that strong bond with Reyes, the pride of Pozorrubio, Pangasinan also wants to extend his support to the champion coach, who was tasked to take on the job of preparing the national team with just three weeks before the Feb. 24 to 28 qualifiers at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Ang hirap ng sitwasyon ni coach Chot ngayon. Sinalo niya yan ng hindi pa buo yung team na yan,” Pingris pointed out about the challenge facing the champion coach at the moment.

“Wala kang isang buwan para i-train yan. Kami dati two months kaming umaalis para makilala namin ang isa’t isa, kaya nagkaka-amuyan kami (sa court),” he added. “This one, hindi naman katulad ng PBA All-Star na tatawagin mo lang, tapos maglalaro lang.”

Pingris will be the last member of the Gilas coaching staff to enter its training camp as Jong Uichico, Nenad Vucinic, and Josh Reyes.

The member of the PBA’s 40 Greatest Players also said his role with Gilas won’t be in conflict with his job as commissioner of the soon to-be-launched Pilipinas Super League.

Pingris disclosed he asked for the blessings of top league officials led by Rocky Chan and closed adviser Chino Trinidad about becoming part of the national team coaching staff.

“Plantsado na yun. Nag-paalam naman ako sa kanila ng maayos,” he said.

“Tapos sabi ni (PBL) Com Chino Trinidad, ‘Ping, ano ka ba, Pilipinas yan, karangalan natin yan. Para sa akin, karangalan natin yan, huwag mong tanggihan yan. Saludo kami sa iyo.”

