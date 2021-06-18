Makoto Hiejima heats up as Japan burns Chinese Taipei from deep

MAKOTO Hiejima and the rest of Japan sizzled from deep as it torched Chinese Taipei by 37 points, 98-61, in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers Friday at AUF Gym in Clark.

The 6-foot-3 guard from Utsunomiya Brex was a perfect 5-of-5 from the field, including 3-of-3 from downtown as he lit up for 15 points, four rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Hiejima's early explosion sparked the Akatsuki Five's three-point barrage as they went 17-of-30 from distance, a scorching 57-percent clip, as well as assisting in 26 shots.

He drilled two treys in Japan's killer 13-3 second quarter that fended off Chinese Taipei from a close 33-30 affair to a commanding 46-33 lead.

Makoto Hiejima was on target from everywhere.

The Japanese continued to take over from there, with Kosuke Takeuchi beating the halftime buzzer with a trey to make it a 14-point game, 52-38.

Japan started the third quarter on a 9-0 blast to grab a 61-38 advantage and further pounded on the hapless Taiwanese, outscoring them, 28 to 10, in the period to hold an 80-48 lead to put the game beyond reach.

Kosuke Kanamaru also went 4-of-5 from distance to pour 14 points and three rebounds for Japan.

Naturalized center Gavin Edwards bounced back from his foul-plagued showing against China on Wednesday and collected 21 points, six assists, four boards, and two blocks, while Avi Koki Schafer also had a double-double with his 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Japan, which came out of the gates with a 14-0 start, rose to a 2-1 record in Group B and will meet China (2-0) again on Saturday.

Ku Mao Wei Chia topped Chinese Taipei with 11 points, as Su Shih Hsuan eight and Lu Chun Hsiang also scored eight apiece.

Mohammad Al Bachir Gadiaga was held to just seven points in the loss as Chinese Taipei committed 17 turnovers.

The Taiwanese crew dropped down to 1-3 and will take a one-day break before wrapping up their Clark bubble assignment on Sunday against China.

