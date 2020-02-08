Mac Belo rues missed Gilas opportunity due to injury

MAC Belo rued the missed opportunity to work with the future of Philippine basketball as his knee issues forced him to beg off from the February window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

"Sa part ko malungkot kasi yung ganoong chance, bihira lang dumating," said the 26-year-old forward.

"Minsan lang yung ganoong opportunity. Imbes na makatulong din ako sa kanila o matulungan ko sila sa improvement, nakakahinayang din."

Belo's departure was another blow to the frontcourt of Gilas Pilipinas following the earlier decisions of Christian Standhardinger and Japeth Aguilar to skip this specific series of games.

The Blackwater forward expressed his faith on the rest of the squad.

"Malaki naman ang tiwala ko sa kanila dahil talented lahat ng nasa pool," he said.

Left for coach Mark Dickel's frontline are veterans Marc Pingris, Troy Rosario and JP Erram, as well as young centers Isaac Go and Justine Baltazar.

An original member of the Gilas cadets squad of 2016, Belo is also upbeat on this new start for the national team program seeing the immense potential this young pool has as the country begins its buildup for the 2023 Fiba World Cup.

"Maganda nga yung ganoong program, para nandoon na sila sa pool. Madali na lang kumuha ng players at hindi na kukuha kung saan-saan," he said. "Maganda yun dahil mas madaling buuin yung chemistry. Alam ko naman na kaya nila."