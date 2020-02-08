Still recovering from knee injury, Mac Belo pulls out of Gilas Pilipinas pool

GILAS Pilipinas gets a lot more smaller as Mac Belo pulls out of the pool.

Team manager Gabby Cui confirmed the news as the Blackwater forward is still on the road to recovery following a knee injury.

"Belo is undergoing rehab on his knees and he'll be out for two weeks," the amiable executive said in a short text message to Spin.ph on Saturday.

Belo is the third player to pull out of the national pool ahead of the February window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

Christian Standhardinger earlier cited knee issues, while Japeth Aguilar has begged off as he's currently on his honeymoon.

That leaves veterans Marc Pingris, Troy Rosario, JP Erram, and young players Isaac Go and Justine Baltazar as coach Mark Dickel's choices for his frontcourt once he decides for his final roster.

The Philippines is bracing for its first series of games, first at home against Thailand on Feb. 20, before going on the road against Indonesia on Feb. 23.