    Luka Doncic sustains fine play as Slovenia gets past Belgium

    Luka Doncic plays nearly 36 minutes, going 11 for 25 including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc.
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    LUKA Doncic came up with another huge performance as Slovenia moved past Belgium, 88-72, on Saturday in Berlin to earn a place in the quarterfinals of EuroBasket 2022.

    The 23-year-old Dallas Mavericks star came up with 35 points, shooting 11 for 25 in his third straight game with over 30 points.

    Slovenia next takes on either Ukraine or Poland.

    Mike Tobey added 12 points and Goran Dragic scored 11.

    Goran Dragic

    Goran Dragic has 11 points and four assists. PHOTO: fiba.basketball

      Emmanuel Lecomte led Belgium with 16 points on 7 of 13 shooting.

      Pierre Antoine Gillet shot 6 for 18 and wound up with 15 points.

