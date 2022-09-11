Luka Doncic sustains fine play as Slovenia gets past Belgium

LUKA Doncic came up with another huge performance as Slovenia moved past Belgium, 88-72, on Saturday in Berlin to earn a place in the quarterfinals of EuroBasket 2022.

The 23-year-old Dallas Mavericks star came up with 35 points, shooting 11 for 25 in his third straight game with over 30 points.

Slovenia next takes on either Ukraine or Poland.

Mike Tobey added 12 points and Goran Dragic scored 11.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Goran Dragic has 11 points and four assists. PHOTO: fiba.basketball

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Emmanuel Lecomte led Belgium with 16 points on 7 of 13 shooting.

Watch Now

Pierre Antoine Gillet shot 6 for 18 and wound up with 15 points.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.