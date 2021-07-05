LUKA Doncic capped his fine run in the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Kaunas with a triple-double as Slovenia silenced hosts Lithuania, 96-85, on Sunday at Zalgirio Arena (Monday, Manila time) .

The Dallas Mavericks guard was in full control with his triple-double of 31 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds to be named as Tournament MVP and carry Slovenia to its first ever Olympic berth.

Vlatko Cancar also played big for Slovenia with his 18 points and 4-of-6 shooting from deep, to go with five boards and two steals, including the dagger lay-up with 56.3 seconds left that took the air out of Lithuania.

Luka Doncic delivers

With Doncic leading the way, Slovenia took a 85-69 lead with 7:59 left in the game. Lithuania, however, refused to back down, getting within nine before Doncic and co. quashed those hopes with timely buckets in the fourth period.

Jaka Blazic added 16 points on a 3-of-4 clip from downtown, on top of three assists, as Mike Tobey had 13 points and four rebounds.

It capped off a stellar showing in Kaunas for the 2017 Eurobasket champion as it shot 13-of-31 from beyond the arc to complete the four-game sweep.

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

On the other hand, it's a heartbreaking result for Lithuania, which won't be playing in the quadrennial games for the first time since it became an independent nation.

Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas shot 14 points and six rebounds, as Mantas Kalnietos and Arnas Butkevicius both had 14 in the defeat.

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis was limited to nine points and six rebounds for the Lithuanians.

