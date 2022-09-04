Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Luka Doncic stars as Slovenia scores wire-to-wire win over Hungary

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    Luka Doncic plays 19 minutes, shooting 8 for 11.
    PHOTO: AP

    LUKA Doncic had an easy 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting and defending EuroBasket champion Slovenia never trailed en route to a 103-88 victory over Hungary in Cologne, Germany.

    Slovenia improved to 2-0.

    See Salin, Markkanen power Finland to 30-point rout of Poland

    Klemen Prepelic had 14 points and four players — Edo Muric, Jaka Blazic, Ziga Dimec and Vlatko Cancar — each had 11 for Slovenia, which led by as many as 30 points.

    Zoltan Perl scored 18 and Mikael Hopkins added 14 for Hungary (0-2).

    FRANCE 77, LITHUANIA 73

    France rallied from a 13-point deficit and took the lead for good on Evan Fournier's 3-pointer with 3:08 remaining.

    Fournier led all scorers with 27 points for France (1-1).

    Jonas Valanciunas scored 15 for Lithuania (0-2), which got 14 from Rokas Jokubaitis, 13 from Marius Grigonis, 12 from Ignas Brazdeikis and nine rebounds from Domantas Sabonis.

    Evan Fournier

    Evan Fournier shoots 9 for 20 in 32 minutes of play. PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    GERMANY 92, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA 82

    Germany used an 18-0 run spanning the second and third quarters to erase what was an 11-point deficit and take the lead for good.

    Franz Wagner and Dennis Schroder each scored 18 for Germany (2-0), which got 14 points from Johannes Thiemann and 13 from Andreas Obst.

    Dzanan Musa scored 30 and Jusuf Nurkic added 21 for Bosnia and Herzegovina (1-1).

