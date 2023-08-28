Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Aug 29
    FIBA

    Red-hot Luka drops 34 in Slovenia win over Georgia

    Luka runs the show again
    by John Mark Garcia
    10 hours ago
    lika doncic
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    THERE's no stopping Luka Doncic.

    Slovenia racked up back-to-back blowout wins at the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup after cruising past Georgia, 88-67, in Okinawa, Japan on Monday.

    READ: Luka fires 37 as Slovenia routs Venezuela in World Cup debut

    For the second game running, Doncic took flight with 34 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists as Slovenia booked its ticket to the next round.

    Luka Magic was on display yet again as he scored 12 of his team's 16 first quarter points and dropped 34 in just 31 minutes of play.

    And with his latest scoring feat, Luka becomes only the fourth player in World Cup history to register consecutive 30-piece outings after USA's Kevin Durant (2010), Argentina's Luis Scola (2010), and Puerto Rico's Larry Ayuso (2002).

    Slovenia eyes a three-game sweep of the group stage over Cape Verde, which won its first-ever World Cup game on Monday, as Georgia fights for a top two finish against Venezuela on Wednesday.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    The scores:

    Georgia (67) - Mamukelashvili 21, Jintcharadze 12, Shengelia 9, Bitadze 7, Tsintsadze 5, McFadden 5, Shermadini 4, Andronikashvili 2, Sanadze 2, Berishvili 0, Turdziladze 0, Liklikadze 0,

    Slovenia (88) - Doncic 34, K. Prepelic 15, Dragic 12, Tobey 8, Hrovat 6, Blazic 6, B. Prepelic 3, Nikolic 2, Glas 2, Samar 0, Dimec 0, Cebasek 0.

    Quarterscores: 16-17; 45-33; 63-50; 88-67.

    CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Watch Now
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again