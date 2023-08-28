Red-hot Luka drops 34 in Slovenia win over Georgia

THERE's no stopping Luka Doncic.

Slovenia racked up back-to-back blowout wins at the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup after cruising past Georgia, 88-67, in Okinawa, Japan on Monday.

For the second game running, Doncic took flight with 34 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists as Slovenia booked its ticket to the next round.

Luka Magic was on display yet again as he scored 12 of his team's 16 first quarter points and dropped 34 in just 31 minutes of play.

And with his latest scoring feat, Luka becomes only the fourth player in World Cup history to register consecutive 30-piece outings after USA's Kevin Durant (2010), Argentina's Luis Scola (2010), and Puerto Rico's Larry Ayuso (2002).

Slovenia eyes a three-game sweep of the group stage over Cape Verde, which won its first-ever World Cup game on Monday, as Georgia fights for a top two finish against Venezuela on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The scores:

Georgia (67) - Mamukelashvili 21, Jintcharadze 12, Shengelia 9, Bitadze 7, Tsintsadze 5, McFadden 5, Shermadini 4, Andronikashvili 2, Sanadze 2, Berishvili 0, Turdziladze 0, Liklikadze 0,

Slovenia (88) - Doncic 34, K. Prepelic 15, Dragic 12, Tobey 8, Hrovat 6, Blazic 6, B. Prepelic 3, Nikolic 2, Glas 2, Samar 0, Dimec 0, Cebasek 0.

Quarterscores: 16-17; 45-33; 63-50; 88-67.