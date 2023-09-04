THEY'RE HERE: Luka, SGA, Schroder hit town for World Cup finale

MORE NBA superstars are in Manila for the final phase of the 2023 Fiba World Cup.

The four survivors from both the Okinawa and Jakarta groups will play the remainder of their games in the Philippines.

Slovenia, Germany, Canada, and Latvia arrived as the quarterfinals action goes underway in less than a day's time.

From Luka to SGA, check out a handful of NBA stars who will soon shine in front of a basketball-crazed Filipino crowd here:

Luka Dončić (Slovenia, Dallas Mavericks)

Arguably the biggest star to grace this year's World Cup is Luka Dončić.

After four wins in five group stage matches, Dončić emerged as the tournament's top scorer on both total points and average output.

The Dallas talisman has produced 132 points (26.4 ppg) in the group stage to eclipse Gilas' own Jordan Clarkson with 130 points (26.0 ppg).

Luka also leads the global showpiece's preliminary phase in free throws made (46) and fouls drawn (47), third in steals (12), fourth in defensive rebounds (36), sixth in total field goals made (38), and ninth in assists (34).

Dončić's Slovenia side will face Canada, the quarterfinalist with the second most active NBA stars in its World Cup roster (7).

Dennis Schröder (Germany, Toronto Raptors)

After his second stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto-bound Dennis Schröder will first join Die Mannschaft in Manila for the World Cup quarterfinals.

Playmaking has been Schröder's greatest asset thus far for the Germans.

As one of the last two unbeaten teams in this year's World Cup, Germany has relied a lot on Schröder who ended the group stage at No. 9 in assists with 6.8 dimes per game and 34 in total.

Schröder and Germany will bat for a sixth straight victory to secure a spot in the Final Four against World Cup debutant Latvia.

Franz & Moritz Wagner (Germany, Orlando Magic)

Together with Schroder, Orlando's Wagner brothers have delivered some showstopping performances in Germany's perfect start to the World Cup.

Moritz, 26, has played significantly more minutes than Franz, who is four years younger. The older Wagner pitched in 13 points, six boards, 1.6 dimes, and 1.2 steals in Germany's five victories.

Franz, however, only saw action in their opening game against Japan where he scored 10 points, six rebounds, five assists, and a steal.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Canada, Oklahoma City Thunder)

The 2023 NBA All-Star and All-Rookie First Team member Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will soon deliver his electrifying exploits for the Road Warriors in Manila.

From mere eye tests to the actual numbers, SGA is definitely one of the World Cup's most prolific scorers.

At the end of the group stage, the Oklahoma City standout placed third in field goals made (39), fifth in both total (119) and average (23.8) points, seventh in fouls drawn (32), and eighth in free throw efficiency (34/38, 89.5%).

Taking on SGA and the Canadians in the Final 8 is a Dončić-powered Slovenia side.

Dillon Brooks (Canada, Houston Rockets)

Albeit polarizing to fans, Dillon Brooks is about to bring in his antics and on-court energy for Canada in Manila.

Now off to Houston, the outgoing Memphis cager was an undeniable X-factor to the Road Warriors' near-perfect group stage campaign.

Brooks also has the highest total plus-minus of any player in the World Cup group stage (+89) and finished tenth in three-point conversion rate (7/13, 53.8%).

Completing the rest of the NBA's Canadian contingent to the final phase are RJ Barrett (New York), Kelly Olynyk (Utah), Dwight Powell (Dallas), Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City), and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Minnesota).

Davis Bertans (Latvia, Oklahoma City Thunder)

Spearheading the charge for World Cup debutant and 'giant-killer' Latvia is OKC's Davis Bertans.

His consistently sharp outside shooting led the European side to four wins in five matches including two major upsets over defending champion Spain and 2019 bronze medalist France — both now out of the tournament.

And as the numbers would suggest, Bertans is third in three-pointers made (15) and fifth in total three-point attempts (40).

Latvia's dream run will be put to the test against an unscathed Germany side in the quarterfinals.