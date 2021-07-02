Luka Doncic leads Slovenia rout of Poland in Kaunas OQT

LUKA Doncic continued to weave his magic for Slovenia, steering his side to a 112-77 domination of Poland in the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Kaunas on Friday (Manila time) at Zalgirio Arena.

The Dallas Mavericks guard got things done early for the Slovenians, scoring 13 of his 18 points in the first half to go with his 10 assists and six rebounds.

Doncic's 4-of-8 sniping from downtown highlighted Slovenia's 18-of-32 clip from downtown, a stupendous 56-percent shooting.

That early barrage helped Slovenia escape a tight 29-26 count after the first quarter and build a 63-46 halftime cushion before running away with the game for good.

Klemen Prepelic also shot 17 points buoyed by three three-pointers, on top of four assists and three rebounds, Gregor Hrovat added 16 points and five rebounds, and Zoran Dragic and Jaka Blazic both scored 11 points apiece in the 35-point win.

With the win, Slovenia secured the top seed in Group B with its 2-0 card and will face Group A two-seed Venezuela in the crossover semifinals.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Mateusz Ponitka compiled 16 points and seven rebounds for Poland, which fell to a 1-1 record.

In the other game, hosts Lithuania schooled Korea with a 96-57 thumping to seal the No. 1 seed in Group B.

Memphis Grizzlies banger Jonas Valanciunas forced his will down low, tallying 15 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks in a game where the Lithuanians owned the boards and grabbed 53 reboounds to Korea's 26.

Continue reading below ↓

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis was hardly needed in the tiff as he got himself nine points, 10 boards, and two assists in just 23 minutes of play.

Instead, Marius Grigonis seized the opportunity with his 13 points, two rebounds, and two assists, and so did bench sparkplugs Rokas Jokubaitis (13 points) and Tomas Dimsa (11 points).

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Lithuania takes a one-day break before it clashes against Poland in the semis.

Ra Gun-A carried the Koreans with 26 points, eight rebounds, and two steals as they lost both of its games in Kaunas.

Lee Hyun Jung added 11 points, five boards, and four dimes in the loss as the usually accurate Korea made only four of its 18 shots from deep.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.