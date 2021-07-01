Doncic leads Slovenia rout of Angola as Venezuela holds off Korea

LUKA Doncic and Slovenia delivered a methodical 50-point beatdown of Angola, 118-58, to advance to the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Kaunas Thursday (Manila time) at Zalgirio Arena.

The Dallas Mavericks guard spearheaded the romp over the Angolans with his 13 points, nine assists, six rebounds, and five steals. Seven other Slovenians scored in double digits.

Zoran Dragic led Slovenia with 16 points and three boards, while Vlatko Cancar had 13 points, three rebounds, and two assists.

Luka Rupnik chipped in 12 points, six assists, and three boards, Mike Tobey also scored 12 points and four rebounds, as Jakob Cebasek, Edo Muric, and Gregor Hrovat all scored 10.

Its scorching 18-of-39 clip from deep, a 46-percent shooting, as well as 31 assists helped the Slovenians grab a humongous 52-point lead, 101-49, early in the fourth quarter.

Slovenia and Poland face off on Friday (Manila time) for the Group B leadership.

Yanick Moreira paced Angola with 15 points and six rebounds, while Glofate Buiamba had 10 to exit the Kaunas OQT.

Korea falls just short

Meanwhile, Venezuela averted a 21-point collapse to turn back Korea, 94-80.

Heissler Guillent led the charge with 17 points, five rebounds, and three assists, while Michael Carrera added a double-double with his 16 points, 12 boards, four assists, and two steals.

Pedro Chourio also caught 16 points on 4-of-10 shooting from rainbow country, while Garly Sojo contributed 13 points, nine rebounds, and four assists in the win.

Venezuela held a 59-38 lead early in the third quarter before Korea made a run to cut the deficit to just one.

But the Venezuelan quartet took turns in delivering the hits, using a 24-14 fourth quarter finishing kick to stay alive in the Kaunas OQT.

Venezuela will be rooting for hosts Lithuania to win its Friday matchup against Korea to gain second spot in Group A.

Lee Hyun Jung shot 3-of-8 from deep to lead the Koreans with 18 points, five rebounds, and two steals.

Ra Gun-A also finished with a double-double of 17 points and 10 boards, as Lee Dae Sung had 17 points, eight assists, and three rebounds in the loss.

