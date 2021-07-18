Luis Scola, 41, back for his fifth Olympics with Argentina

LUIS Scola banners Argentina for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as he looks for a golden swansong in his international career.

The 41-year-old, who played for the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, and Brooklyn Nets in the NBA, and is now currently suiting up for Pallacanestro Varese in Italy, will play in his fifth Summer Olympics.

Scola, who helped the Argentinians claim the gold in Athens 2004 and a bronze in Beijing 2008 remains a force for world No. 4 Argentina, as evidenced by his solid play in the team's silver medal finish in the 2019 Fiba World Cup in China.

Campazzo leads backcourt

Coach Sergio Hernande's 12-man roster for Tokyo also included Denver Nuggets playmaker Facundo Campazzo, New York Knicks guard Luca Vildoza, and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Gabriel Deck.

Nicolas Laprovittola (Real Madrid), Nicolas Brussino (Gran Canaria), Marcos Delia (Pallacanestro Trieste), Tayavek Gallizzi (Regatas Corrientes), and Patricio Garino (Zalgiris Kaunas) are all back in the fold from the team which finished runner-up to Spain in the 2019 Fiba World Cup.

Completing the Argentinian side are Leandro Bolmaro (FC Barcelona), Juan Pablo Vaulet (AEK Athens), and Francisco Caffaro (Virginia).

Argentina is slotted in a loaded Group C, where it will play World Cup champion Spain, hosts Japan, and Split OQT winner Slovenia in pool play in the July 25 to August 7 tilt.

