LOOK: SBP chief gets in touch with naturalized player prospect Chris McCullough

THE Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has made the first move to get in touch with Chris McCullough, apparently with regards to his interest to become a naturalized player of Gilas Pilipinas.

On Monday, SBP president Al Panlilio sent a tweet to McCullough asking the former San Miguel import to send him a direct message.

Chris, pls dm me. Thanks — Al Panlilio (@APan9) January 6, 2020

McCullough has been adamant about his interest to become a naturalized player of Gilas Pilipinas since his stint with San Miguel in the Commissioner’s Cup.

Now playing in Korea, McCullough’s determination apparently never waned and he recently reacted to a Spin.ph report about SBP's search for new naturalized players with an 'I'm on call' tweet.

The SBP has launched a search for a new naturalized player to replace Andray Blatche, who has played for the national team since the 2014 Fiba World Cup.

With an eye on the 2023 World Cup which the country will be co-hosting with Japan and Indonesia, Panlilio bared plans of putting together a pool of naturalized players for Gilas.