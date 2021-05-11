LOOK: Jericho Cruz meets Dennis Schroder at Mamba Sports Academy

JERICHO Cruz got the chance to meet NBA guard Dennis Schroder while at the Mamba Sports Academy in Los Angeles for a training camp.

On Monday (Tuesday Manila time), Cruz posted a photo of him with Schroder on his Instagram account with the caption ‘Training camp.’

It appears that Cruz is set for another tour of duty for the coming Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers with the Guam national team with the NLEX guard joining the squad in the training camp in Los Angeles.

Incidentally, the next qualifiers is slated to be held in the Philippines after the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas got the nod to host the event.

Cruz already saw action for Guam during its 113-94 loss to New Zealand last February 23, 2020, but the team has yet to play again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guam is slated to play Hong Kong on June 16, with other dates of the remaining games in Group C still to be determined. Australia is also part of the group.

The Mamba Sports Academy is one of the premier facilities in Los Angeles after being founded by the late NBA great Kobe Bryant.