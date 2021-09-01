Loaded 2022 schedule a good thing for Gilas, says Tab

TAB Baldwin couldn't ask for a better buildup heading into the 2023 Fiba World Cup than the busy schedule that awaits Gilas Pilipinas next year.

"I mean, it's great. That's what basketball players and basketball coaches should want to do, that's what our program is designed to be able to confront," he told The Game on Tuesday.

"It's just so exciting to look at the calendar for next year and just see month after month after month, official competitions, and tough games."

Gilas has been slotted in Group A of the Fiba World Cup qualifiers where it will take on New Zealand, Korea, and India in the first round in November, February and June.

The Philippine team is also bracing for the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam, the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia come July, and the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

For Baldwin, it's an opportunity for the national team to continue its growth after its performances in the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark last June and in the Belgrade Olympic Qualifying Tournament last July.

"There's a lot of facets in building a successful basketball team, the winning mentality is one of those. You have to be prepared to go out on the court and play as if it's an elimination game. There is no tomorrow and that's how you build that winning mentality with your players," he said.

"But as we continue to talk about two years out, we still have a lot of development to do with our players and the team as a whole, develop chemistry, develop together, develop our best roster. There are these dual purposes that we continue to talk about and try to make our program a program that's not just going to the World Cup, but going to the World Cup and try to succeed."

Baldwin has issued a warning to the team.

"I think our players are going to be beside themselves with excitement and joy, but they're not going to like the practice and preparation that much because it's going to be tough."

"But it's who we are, it's what we do, and if we didn't have that, I'm sure that we wouldn't be complaining about the fact that we're not getting enough games. These are going to be high caliber games, our players are going to improve dramatically, and I simply can't think of a better lead up to 2023 than the 2022 calendar that we're staring at right now."

