This China player, not Kai Sotto, is tallest in Clark qualifiers

KAI Sotto is not the tallest player in the ongoing Fiba Asia Cup qualifier in Pampanga.

That distinction belongs to Liu Changxing.

Liu is listed at 7-foot-5 compared to Sotto, who, as per the Fiba roster, stands 7-foot-1. Reports, however, claim Sotto is already 7-foot-3, although he is still smaller than the China big man if that were true.

With a win against Chinese Taipei already in the bag early, China gave Liu extended minutes and he responded by compiling 16 points and nine rebounds in their 115-66 victory.

Liu only played for a minute in China's win over Japan on Tuesday.

Although he has been playing sparingly so far in the tournament, Liu is considered one of the top young bigs back home.

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

The 21-year-old Liu is currently playing for the Qingdao Eagles in the Chinese Basketball Association. In his third season with the Eagles, Liu averaged 9.72 points, 8.28 rebounds, and 1.13 blocks during the 2020-2021 campaign.

Liu was even part of the CBA All-Star Game as a reserve for the North team, tallying six points and eight rebounds in that contest held last March.

China coach Du Feng said the Fiba Asia qualifiers is an opportunity for Liu to grow as a player.

“For him, it’s a first time for him to attend an Asian Cup qualifier,” said Du through an interpreter during the postgame press conference. “As a coach, I want him to feel these game experiences. This is going to be good for him as a basketball player.”

“He played great… He did a good job controlling the post and defense in the paint. It’s good for a young player to have these experiences,” Du added.

