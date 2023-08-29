Lithuania rips Montenegro to finish group play unbeaten ahead of match vs US

LITHUANIA primed itself as Team USA’s toughest opponent in the second round of the 2023 Fiba World Cup after ending the first round with a 91-71 victory over Montenegro on Tuesday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lithuanians broke loose from a tight game in the middle of the second quarter to finish Group D play undefeated in three games, while dealing Montenegro its first loss after two wins.

Lithuania and Montenegro are already qualified for the second round where they will take on the Americans and either Greece or New Zealand in Group J.

Egypt defeated Mexico, 100-72, in a day’s first game at the Pasay venue to end its Group D campaign on a high note after being already eliminated alongside its victim.

Rokas Jokubaitis led the Lithuanians against the Montenegrins with 19 points, six assists, and five boards, while NBA player Jonas Valanciunas didn’t have to carry a heavy load with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Nikola Vucevic paced Montenegro with 19 points and four caroms in a losing cause.