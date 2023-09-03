Lithuania dents Team USA's perfect record ahead of Final Eight

LITHUANIA made it rain in Manila with 14 three-pointers and dampened Team USA’s erstehile perfect record with a 110-104 win in the 2023 Fiba World Cup at the MOA Arena on Sunday.

Vaidas Kariniauskas led the way with 15 points as Lithuania remained unbeaten in five games and dented the Americans' confidence ahead of the quarterfinals.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

Both sides have locked in their Final 8 places ahead of their fierce contest, but Lithuania now gets the upper hand in terms of seeding in the quarterfinal round.

Firing six-of-six from downtown in the opening frame, the Lithuanians were unassailable from range and led by as much as 21.

From 17 down at the half, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jalen Brunson took over in a 15-2 USA run to bring the Americans within range.

The European side, however, held its own in the face of multiple American rallies through a near-perfect display from downtown en route to a five-game prelims sweep.