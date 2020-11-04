Like Gilas, Thailand struggling to prepare for Manama bubble

GILAS Pilipinas isn't the only team struggling to prepare for the November window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

Thailand is also facing the same quandary less than four weeks away from the start of the Manama bubble in Bahrain.

Coach Chris Daleo said that he hasn't really heard much from the Basketball Sport Association of Thailand (BSAT) with regards to the upcoming competitions as he himself remains in the United States.

"I wish I had answers, but I don't have anything. Communication with Thailand has been suspect," he told Spin.ph.

Continue reading below ↓

Thailand is part of Group A of the qualifiers together with the Philippines, Indonesia, and Korea.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It is slated to take on Gilas on November 26, Indonesia on November 28, and the Philippines again on November 30.

Korea has reportedly begged off from participating from the said games amid fears of the global COVID-19 pandemic in Bahrain.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Observers in Thailand added that there hasn't really been much development with regards to their national team despite the improved conditions in the country.

The only thing going for Thailand basketball as of the moment is BSAT hosting the 2020 Thailand Open for select club teams, with the tourney starting last October 31 and slated to end on November 15.

___

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.