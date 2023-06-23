Letran-Ateneo tussle leads test event for World Cup hosting

THE best of the UAAP against the best of the NCAA.

The battle between Ateneo and Letran banners the test event arranged by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) in coordination with the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) as part of the country’s preparation for the FIBA World Cup hosting.

World Cup test event

The simulation games are set on June 28 to be played simultaneously at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and Mall of Asia Arena.

The Blue Eagles-Knights tussle opens the doubleheader at the Big Dome starting at 4 p.m., followed by the encounter between San Beda and newly-crowned FilOil Pre-Season Cup champion University of the Philippines at 8 p.m.

Ateneo is the reigning UAAP men’s basketball champion, while Letran has lorded over the NCAA the past three seasons.

Over at MoA, sister schools La Salle and College of St. Benilde take on each other at 4:45 p.m. before National University and Mapua take on the floor at 8:30 p.m.

The Invitational Games are part of the simulation test being conducted by the LOC as the country co-hosts the World Cup with Japan and Indonesia two months from now.

Tickets are prized at P200 and P100 in both venues, although there are portions of the arena that will be open for free to the public.

Incidentally, June 28 has been declared holiday by Malacañang in observance of Eid'l Adha (Feast of Sacrifice), which is one of the greatest feasts of Islam being celebrated worldwide.