Lester Prosper shows way as Indonesia holds off Thailand

INDONESIA waxed hot from deep early, but still needed a late push to take down Thailand, 86-69, and claim the third place in Group A of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers on Sunday at Angeles University Foundation Gym in Clark.

Andakara Prastawa Dhyaksa shot 3 for 5 from rainbow country to power Timnas with 19 points, five rebounds, and five assists as the team shot a collective 11-of-25 clip from deep for 44 percent.

Lester Prosper dropped 10 of his 22 points in the payoff period, to go with 11 boards, two assists, a steal, and a block.

Indonesia saw an early 22-point lead sliced to eight, 67-59 with a Nattakarn Muangboon three with 8:40 remaining.

It was there where Prosper operated down low and sparked a 13-5 spurt to restore order, 80-64 with 4:42 left.

Abraham Damar Grahita was also on fire for Indonesia, burying four triples and finishing with 15 points, while Agassi Yeshe Goantara and Hardianus Lakudu scored 10 points each.

Already qualified as hosts, the win was important as Rajko Toroman-coached Indonesia secured a spot in the second round of the qualifiers with its 2-4 record, where it will face the third placers in Group B and C for a much needed workout before the continental showpiece.

Muangboon carried the fight for Thailand with 14 points, seven assists, and two rebounds, but he couldn't help his crew from falling to their sixth straight defeat to go winless in the qualifiers.

