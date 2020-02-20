Indonesia set to miss Lester Prosper vs Gilas in Fiba Asia Cup qualifier

INDONESIA won’t be having Lester Prosper for the coming Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers against Gilas Pilipinas.

The former PBA import was not part of the 12-man roster of Indonesia that will be playing in the two matches during the first window against Korea on Thursday and the Philippines on Sunday.

Prosper was recently selected by head coach Rajko Toroman as their naturalized player for international competitions following stints with Columbian in the PBA and San Miguel in the Asia League.

There is no official word from Indonesia basketball federation as to why Prosper will not play, but there are reports that he has yet to secure an Indonesian passport that would make him eligible to suit up for the country in the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

The Old Westbury product came in as a replacement to fellow former PBA import Denzel Bowles as the country’s naturalized player as Indonesia is determined to make a mark in Southeast Asia basketball.

Indonesia veteran Arki Wisnu leads the team for the matches against Korea and Gilas Pilipinas. The core of the squad also saw action for Indonesia in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games where the country placed fourth in the competition held at the Mall of Asia Arena.