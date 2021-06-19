Lester Prosper fires back at Indonesia fans seeking his ouster

LESTER Prosper clapped back on his haters following his performance for Indonesia in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark.

The naturalized player responded to posts calling for his head after Timnas' 76-51 defeat to Gilas Pilipinas on Friday.

“Blame it all on me. I guess my double-doubles are not enough. I’m just doing my job. At some point, maybe the system and the coaching staff should be undecided as well. Even before I got here what games were won? Come on guys, don’t disrespect me! Real basketball people see the real issue. But as I say if I’m done here, thank you for the ones that have supported me. I tried and that’s all I can do. It’s a team sport," he said.

Prosper actually was the only player to score in double digits in the game with 22 points, while adding eight rebounds and four blocks.

He has been the rock for Timnas in this trip, averaging 22.0 points, 11.0 boards, 2.0 assists, and 1.3 blocks in his two games.

That performance, however, couldn't stop a number of fans for putting the blame on him for the loss, especially as Indonesia sunk to a 1-4 record in Group A.

But it's something the former Columbian import truly took exception from.

"I do not care being frustrated about me. Just respect what I'm bringing to the table. Some things I took accountability for but to be the scapegoat in all of this (expletive) it's blasphemous," he said. "Last time I checked, it was a game of numbers or am I wrong again? And when we are talking about mentality I'm as tough as they come especially in this game called life!"

Indonesia coach Rajko Toroman has touched upon the upcoming arrival of Prosper's potential replacement Marques Bolden for the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup in his postgame interviews in Clark.

The 23-year-old Bolden, who came out of Duke, played for the Canton Charge in the NBA G League and is considerably younger than the 32-year-old Prosper and could make his debut in the continental showpiece Indonesia is hosting come August.

However, the 6-foot-9 center reiterated that things can't be changed overnight, especially for Indonesia basketball which is ranked no. 88 in the world, no. 16 in Asia-Pacific, and no. 2 in Southeast Asia behind the Philippines.

"My teammates are my brothers. They help uplift me also and I'm proud of those guys, also we are in this together," he said.

"But when my name is being dragged on an interview and little comments are being stated about my status with the team in the public eye to try to save your ass, I am going to state my opinion also. Since someone felt they have to go public about the replacement, I am going to say this again, what have we won before when I was here and we still ain't winning (expletive)? Do you think Marques is going to change this? No disrespect to my young boy but this is bigger than him."

Indonesia takes a day off before finishing its assignments against Thailand on Sunday.

