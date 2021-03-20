Lebron Lopez shows off hops in Gilas camp

LEBRON Lopez isn't shying away from showing off his hops inside the Gilas Pilipinas training camp at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba.

The 6-foot-5 forward from Ateneo posted a video of him punishing the rim with a tomahawk jam in a short video posted on his Instagram account on Saturday.

Lopez is one of the 11 new faces for the Philippine national team pool who are training for the international tournaments later this year.

Other new faces in the pool were University of the Philippines commit Carl Tamayo, incoming Far Eastern University gunner RJ Abarrientos, and Ateneo players SJ Belangel, Gian Mamuyac, Forthsky Padrigao, Josh Lazaro, Geo Chiu, Troy Mallillin, Jason Credo, and Kyle Ong.

This is Lopez' first callup for national team duty, and excitement are high for the Blue Eaglet forward, who was even rumored to be heading to the United States last year as a potential signee of East West Private, the group handling the career of Kai Sotto.

The young group entered the Calamba bubble last Monday, with Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) program director Tab Baldwin and coach Jong Uichico overseeing their development.

Aside from the aforementioned individuals, also at Inspire are prospective naturalized player Ange Kouame and holdovers Dwight Ramos, Dave Ildefonso, and Chris Koon.

Gilas pool members Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, twins Matt and Mike Nieto, and Tzaddy Rangel are all expected to enter once they clear their health protocols.

