US stint stymied, Lebron Lopez joins Gilas Pilipinas training

LEBRON Lopez is the latest young player to join Gilas Pilipinas training.

Coach Chot Reyes posted a video of the team training with the 18-year-old high flyer on Monday at the Moro Lorenzo Sports Center a little less than two weeks away from the February window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup qualifiers.

Lopez last saw action for the national team in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers at Clark where he posted eight points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 10 minutes of play in the Philippines' 76-51 win over Indonesia.

He was the last cut for Gilas in the Belgrade Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Francis 'Lebron' Lopez tries to make the Gilas roster for the Fiba BASketbakk World Cup Asian qualifers.

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

Lopez was supposed to play for the Overtime Elite League in the US but visa issues prevented him from joining the Tim Fanning-coached Team OTE.

The Ateneo Blue Eaglet forward joins his seniors Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos, Robert Bolick, and Juan Gomez de Liano in competing for spots in the Group A games later this month.

Gilas will play Korea on Feb. 24, India on Feb. 25, New Zealand on Feb. 26, and Korea again on Feb. 28 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

